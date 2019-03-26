Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 680,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Huntsman by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

