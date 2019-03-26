Barclays PLC Grows Position in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Addus Homecare worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 32.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $45,211.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $68,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $683,286. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $830.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.20.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

