Barclays PLC (BCS) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 248.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 1,737,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $9,490,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $6,786,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $6,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barclays PLC (BCS) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/barclays-plc-bcs-stake-lessened-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.