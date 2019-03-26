Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.52 Million Stake in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Avangrid worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Macquarie lowered Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.94.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

