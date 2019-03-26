Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $29,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 207,663 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,788,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

