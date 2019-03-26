Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,860,232 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $62,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

