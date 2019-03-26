Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,016 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.39% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $60,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

SLYV stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $71.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

