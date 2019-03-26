Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $7.89 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 126,036 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

QCOM stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

WARNING: “Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $7.89 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/baker-avenue-asset-management-lp-has-7-89-million-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.