Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,311,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 150.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 605.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.91.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $370.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

