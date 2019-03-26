Baidu (BIDU) PT Set at $175.00 by Morgan Stanley

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been assigned a $175.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Baidu from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.13.

BIDU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Baidu has a 1 year low of $153.78 and a 1 year high of $284.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5,050.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 21.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after buying an additional 72,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 7,598.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after buying an additional 904,293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 30.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 39.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

