B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

DIA opened at $255.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

