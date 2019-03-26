B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 514,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 870,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after purchasing an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

