Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of AYTU opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.98.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.37). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 95.52% and a negative net margin of 217.45%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

