Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,882 shares.The stock last traded at $14.61 and had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $432.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 5,100 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

