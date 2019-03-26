AXA (AXAHY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

