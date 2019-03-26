Avrobio (AVRO) Given a $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given a $40.00 price objective by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

AVRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 4,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,978. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,064,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 372,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

