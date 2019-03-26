AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,748,000 after buying an additional 385,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,700,000 after purchasing an additional 74,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total transaction of $971,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $814,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $156.40 and a 12 month high of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-shares-bought-by-national-pension-service.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.