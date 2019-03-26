Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of AOF opened at A$2.73 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Australian Unity Office Fund has a 52 week low of A$2.21 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of A$2.90 ($2.06).

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

