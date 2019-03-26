Augur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.01 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $164.40 million and $6.01 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $14.95 or 0.00376997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Koinex, Zebpay and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00412431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.01605627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00224944 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ChaoEX, Koinex, Liqui, Cryptopia, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bitsane, ABCC, GOPAX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Crex24, Bitbns, Kraken, Gate.io, Mercatox, Upbit, LATOKEN, BitBay, Gatecoin, IDEX, Bithumb, Zebpay, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, BX Thailand and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

