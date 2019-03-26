Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on ATTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:ATTU remained flat at $$23.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,883. Attunity has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the fourth quarter worth about $19,406,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Attunity by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Attunity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 307,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Attunity by 13,631.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 211,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.
About Attunity
Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.
