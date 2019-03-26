Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:ATTU remained flat at $$23.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,883. Attunity has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Attunity had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Attunity will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the fourth quarter worth about $19,406,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Attunity by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Attunity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 307,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the third quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Attunity by 13,631.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 211,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

