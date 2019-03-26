ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $944.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00407107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.01627180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00225142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001331 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

