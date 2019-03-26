Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Athene posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Athene had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. 2,313,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Athene has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $866,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,390,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

