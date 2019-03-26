AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 92,551 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,655,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 106,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. 139,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

