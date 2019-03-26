ASML (ASML) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Liberum Capital raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

Shares of ASML traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,507. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ASML by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,125,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,657,000 after buying an additional 5,258,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,750,000 after buying an additional 572,053 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $427,419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

