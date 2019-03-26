Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,814,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,978,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

