Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,671 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.772 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

