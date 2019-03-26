Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush set a $217.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.67.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $115.26 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $131.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.