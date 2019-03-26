Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ascena Retail Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,125,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 998,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,491,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 78,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ascena Retail Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,223,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ascena Retail Group Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

