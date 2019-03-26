Arthur R. Block Sells 16,576 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 16,576 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $656,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,787.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMCSA opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

