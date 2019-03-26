Argentum Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Argentum has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market capitalization of $210,103.00 and $141.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 11,292,682 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

