Arctic Star Exploration (ADD) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 760,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 554,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

