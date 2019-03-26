Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post sales of $16.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.40 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $15.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $67.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.23 billion to $69.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.15 billion to $71.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,825,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,928,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

