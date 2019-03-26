Apriem Advisors Invests $1.19 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Stock

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of BSCJ opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

