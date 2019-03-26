Apriem Advisors Increases Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips comprises 1.5% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

