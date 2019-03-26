Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 701.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 254,292 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 180,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 154,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 113,627 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 735,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

