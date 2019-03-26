Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 172,422 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.30. 15,003,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,905,542. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $939.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.16.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

