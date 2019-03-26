Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $229.00 by Daiwa Capital Markets

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $229.00 price objective by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.79. 49,077,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,905,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,989,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

