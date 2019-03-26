Apache Co. (APA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apache by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Apache by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 351,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Apache by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Apache by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Apache by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,812,000 after acquiring an additional 415,850 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/apache-co-apa-shares-sold-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.