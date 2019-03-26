Aon PLC (AON) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1,875.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AON by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,555,000 after purchasing an additional 125,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $10,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Shares of AON traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. Aon PLC has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $173.53. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 15,068 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $2,603,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,268.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/aon-plc-aon-shares-bought-by-yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc.html.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.