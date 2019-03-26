ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ANSYS by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

ANSS opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

