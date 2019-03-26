Analyzing Semler Scientific (SMLR) and Trimedyne (TMED)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

This table compares Semler Scientific and Trimedyne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $21.49 million 12.37 $5.01 million $0.66 63.62 Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.15 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 23.33% 385.99% 82.47% Trimedyne 2.24% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimedyne has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semler Scientific and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Trimedyne on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Trimedyne Company Profile

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.