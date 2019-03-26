Analyzing MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (MMDM) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH alerts:

This table compares MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A 40.92% 0.97% Tencent Music Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $16.37, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH N/A N/A $450,000.00 N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $2.76 billion 10.14 $266.00 million $0.20 85.60

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Modern Media Sponsor, LLC.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou M1 headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. The company was formerly known as China Music Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Shenzhen, Chiane. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.