Analyzing Corelogic (CLGX) and Trivago (TRVG)

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Corelogic alerts:

91.7% of Corelogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Corelogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corelogic and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 0 5 4 0 2.44 Trivago 0 5 0 0 2.00

Corelogic currently has a consensus target price of $45.38, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Trivago has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.82%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Corelogic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corelogic and Trivago’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.79 billion 1.63 $121.86 million $2.36 15.44 Trivago $1.07 billion 1.43 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -62.57

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corelogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Corelogic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 6.81% 18.89% 4.64% Trivago -2.50% -2.66% -2.04%

Summary

Corelogic beats Trivago on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. This segment also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track this information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. It primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track this information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2017, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.8 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.