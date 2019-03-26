Analyzing Baxter International (BAX) & OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. OraSure Technologies does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baxter International and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 3 12 0 2.80 OraSure Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $76.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Baxter International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 14.60% 19.10% 10.10% OraSure Technologies 11.22% 8.45% 7.64%

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and OraSure Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.13 billion 3.58 $1.62 billion $3.05 25.45 OraSure Technologies $181.74 million 3.69 $20.40 million $0.50 21.76

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats OraSure Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. The company also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

