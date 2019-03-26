Analysts Set NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) PT at $95.17

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $58.43. 1,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $738.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $120,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,965.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $591,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 224,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

