Analysts Set Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Price Target at $13.00

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Wedbush decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 13,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,962. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

