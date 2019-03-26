Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 25 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Corporacion America Airports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

CAAP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 105,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.