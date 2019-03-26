Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.08 and the highest is $6.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $23.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.18 to $25.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.78 to $30.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $466.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $405.62. 655,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,529. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

