Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Lawson Products news, Director James S. Errant sold 395,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $12,670,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm purchased 1,723,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,161,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lawson Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lawson Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $31.27 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

