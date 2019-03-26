Analysts Expect Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings. Carbon Black reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 101.09% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,500 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 616,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBLK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 223,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,597. Carbon Black has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $938.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

